27 Dec

Best Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 Bag Trends From the Runways

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
handbags

So, this is the time of the year you’re looking for an on-trend bag with a style that will gain you admirers this season? Let’s see which types of are making their way down the Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 runways. Beautiful and functional, classic with a modern twist – this is what the hottest bags are all about.

Fall 2022 runways saw a lot of handbag trends, from textured fuzzy bags to top-handle bags and crescent bags to oversized/XXL bags. These buzzy new bag styles are cool, but some of them can be a little tricky to wear.

Box bag

The always-classic box bag (aka structured bag) has been revived along with them, and we are so thrilled to see it. The box bags for Fall 2022 are classic yet fresh, following modern shapes, vibrant colour blocking, cool cut-outs, and more. Also, the structured, solid box clutches with and without chains were spotted at Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, and Khaite. As this year’s fashion has a more celebratory party vibe, these bags make great evening bags. Scroll below to see the most trending structured bags that cool girls are buzzing about.

Studded bag

The studded that got a special appearance across the runways of Off-White, Michael Kors, and are worth introducing to your fall wardrobe this year. Studded bags continue to be one of the trends that designers and buyers alike adore. The sparkly and shiny studded bags are perfect for lifting the cold, darkening days. They can also accessorize your glam dresses like sequin dresses and metallic skirts for all the festive occasions later in the season. Something about adding studs brings an extraordinary touch that we all crave. Studded bags are indeed a promising way to rock your outfit on some of your dull times.

Fur bag

Not surprisingly, the new Fall / Winter 2022 collections include a portion of good old made of faux fur. You can find exquisite, furry items in the collection of renowned fashion houses, such as Chloé and Saint Laurent. There are no definitive rules this season: you can choose a bag with a furry detail or all fur evening bag. Faux fur bag, a hand-held statement of unparalleled luxury, this Fall is either entirely topped with fur or features just a few plush fur details. Although it is a trend to die for, sit down and relax. If you want to show off your fashion-forward side remember, you can’t get a cheap fur bag without commiting a fashion disaster.

Backpack

Backpacks are still in the game. Surprised? This spring we are all coming back to school in style! The fashion backpacks we have seen in Jean Paul Gaultier are pretty roomy so you won’t have problem packing some spare clothes. Some designers however suggest more stylish versions of a backpack: made of textured leather or with chain-adorned back sleeves. This time, backpacks are not only a a fun accessory, but also a dramatic addition to the most glamorous looks. Perfect for the modern woman on the go, a it is an edgy alternative to your wear-everywhere tote.

Clutch

Evening clutch made a long-awaited comeback in the summer, and fortunately, the trend is going strong for the fall/winter handbag trends of 2023. After all, which woman wouldn’t love to give a cohesive feminine style to her evening outfit? Medium sized clutch purses – this is another Fall / Winter 2022 bag must-have. But what actually means medium? Just make sure your bag is enough for an iPad. Carry your oversized clutch day or night under the arm for a touch of luxury. From many different styles we saw on the runways, the ones worth your attention are: the most convenient clutch with a handheld strap, sexy boho-inspired clutch with a fringe detail, and monochrome croc-embossed clutch.

Slouchy bag / Hobo

Many trends from the early 2000s are managing their comeback, and the ‘slouch/hobo’ bag is one that we can see again. However, hobo has evolved into a more modern version with a shapeshift. It wasn’t just spotted on spring/summer 2022 runways like Khaite and Lemaire; the hobo bag trend is among the more talked-about handbag silhouettes for Fall 2022 / Winter 2023. And yes, we’re happy with this laid-back style that can easily hold all of our daily essentials. So, whether you are a minimalistic, bohemian, romantic, or somewhere-in-between kind of fashion lady, the new playful slouch bags are so easy to incorporate into your daily wardrobe.

Graphic bag

Chilly days and nights don’t mean your wardrobe should fade to dull fall hues and not-so-playful patterns. Bag trends Fall 2022 / Winter 2023 bring exciting graphic print bags to brighten your days.
If you’ve done enough shopping in neutral color palettes and classic silhouettes and now looking for something that will take a starring role, then geometric prints are a yes-yes! The quirky graphic print bags 2022/2023, worthy of any modern art gallery, will easily up the ante on the jeans and sweater combo. These creative pieces of art always look attractive and visually appealing, and we know it’s the easiest yet the best way to animate your fall/winter wardrobe. Why wait more? Go, girls!

Essentially, purses are where form and function meet — and we are obsessed with all the structured bag trends for fall 2022. The box bag is one that’s sure to stand the test of time. This structured bag is ideal for anyone who loves timeless pieces or wants a bag guaranteed to outlast trends.

