This seasons fashions have stylists, designers and buyers especially excited. Different from the plain prints and subtle colors, this summer’s fashions are a hit because they are bold, upbeat and colorful. They also mix and match the best from decades past. The following is the ultimate cheat sheet to this summer’s fashion’s best.

Fringe Is In

A throwback from the hippie decade of the 70s, fringe is a huge hit in the fashion world. Designers on the Milan runways couldn’t get enough of this flowy material and have placed it on everything from shoulder bags, skirts and dresses to jackets, boots and shoes. Although you may fancy this design from the past, there are fashion rules you need to follow to look your best. Too much dangly material can make you look like you’re adorned in a costume. If you’ve found the perfect fringe-accented blouse, you can pair the look with simple trousers or a pencil skirt. If you’re wearing a fringed jacket, keep the rest of your clothing basic.

Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots are always in fashion in places such as Nashville and Colorado. But thanks to today’s runway trends, western boots never go out of style. As an essential accessory, you can pair them with shorts, dresses and skirts no matter what season. But if you’re making a fashion investment, craftsmanship, quality, style and attitude are all important considerations. You can also fit your cowboy boots with a unique design, embroidery, leathers and exotic skins such as ostrich, alligator and lizard.

Rainbow of Colors

When you think of spring and summer, typical shades of lavender and pink may come to mind. But for this coming year, a super bright rainbow palette of color is in. Valentino and Balenciaga are just a few of the many designers who choose shocking hues for pants, shirts, dresses and shoes. From sunny yellow to Kermit the frog green, there’s only one set rule: Wear lots of color.

Layered Denim

Another throwback to fashion seasons of the past is layering denim. If you have a denim jacket in the back of your closet, pull it out, and layer with a pair of stylish denim capris or jeans. You can mesh together different shades of denim to achieve a dressed down look. Wearing a darker shade of denim for the top, pair your relaxed jeans in a lighter shade. Monochromatic is a single based shade expanded by adding various tints. Pair a lighter washed denim jacket with jeans similar in hues. You can also achieve the same look using a denim top and pair of skinny jeans in black.

Extra Large Handbags

A woman’s purse typically holds everything, including the kitchen sink. Thankfully, this summer’s fashion trends are leaning toward extra-large handbags. Whether its leather, cloth or some other vinyl type of material, the supersized baggage can hold everything. You can also find the purses in a variety of styles, colors and designs.

Full Blooms

Spring is a time for new beginnings. It’s also a time where flowers begin to bloom. The summer fashion trend is expanding the use of florals into the fashion future. From hats to shoes and everything in between, you’ll notice the popularity in the wide range of colorful blooms. If you’re worried about standing out in the crowd, there’s no need. You can stay with the same printed bouquet without being a fashion miss.

Peek-a-boo Dresses

With the warm weather making a welcome appearance, there’s no more fitting a time than to introduce the peek-a-boo dress. While the sound of the style may have many fashionista’s worrying about their modesty, the semi-opaque designs are just the right blend of covering. The peek-a-boo style is typically worn over a satiny type of slip. The sheer cover is then layered on top. Whether you prefer ruffles, lace or taffeta, it’s a romantic look ideal for parties or casual outings. The sheer covering can also be layered over jeans or skinny pants.

With floral prints, layered denim, fringe and decorative cowboy boots topping the list, you should have a host of new ideas that will help turn your closet into a very happy place. This seasons fashion trends should also put you in the mood for some serious shopping.